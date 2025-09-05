Saluting Her Service 2025 - Washington, DC
An unforgettable night celebrating women Veteran entrepreneurs.
When:
No event data
Where:
Warner Theatre
513 13th St NW
Washington, DC
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Join us at the historic Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C. for Saluting Her Service 2025—a powerful evening spotlighting the resilience, talent, and drive of women veterans building businesses that make an impact.
Experience a live pitch competition where one standout founder will receive funding, decided by the audience, and enjoy a hilarious, heartfelt headlining performance from viral comedy sensation Zarna Garg.