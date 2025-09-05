Defense Department Survivor Symposium Series - Online

The Survivor Symposium series underscores the Defense Department’s commitment to providing support for survivors of active-duty deaths. This virtual event focuses on educating surviving family members of service members who died while on active duty about their survivor benefits, entitlements and available resources — as well as addressing any questions or concerns they may have.

The next symposium will be Oct. 24 from noon to 3 p.m. EDT. During the October event, experts will:

Offer updates from the Defense Department, Defense Finance Accounting Service and Department of Veterans Affairs.

Provide details about third-party representation.

Discuss Medicare and TRICARE For Life.

Give an overview of Social Security considerations.

Outline the College Success Roadmap Series, including financial, scholarship and benefit resources for 2026/2027.

Sign up for The Survivor Connection eNewsletter to receive updates about future symposiums.

Missed the last symposium? Watch the recording to hear from experts on the College Success Roadmap Series, benefits for surviving children and more