Online Caregiver Chat

Join our live caregiver chats on Slack for a safe, private space to connect, share, and support one another. Caregivers of all eras welcome!

Looking for a safe space to connect with fellow caregivers? Our live caregiver chats offer real-time interaction in a text-only format—simple texting and typing. We host these chats on Slack, ensuring a private and supportive environment where caregivers can share experiences, ask questions, and uplift one another. To join, access the red-cross-mvcn-caregiver-channel on MVCN.slack.com from your PC or through the Slack mobile app. This event is open to nonpaid, nonprofessional family caregivers (or friends).

How to join Caregiver Chats on Slack:

Register for the chat in Eventbrite Download the Slack app on a computer or mobile device https://slack.com/ Watch for an email invitation to join MVCN's Slack channel on the day of the chat Follow the instructions in the email to join Slack (**You may need to check your spam or junk folder for the Slack invitation**) Log in to Slack and select red-cross-mvcn-caregiver-channel on the top left side of the screen (MVCN staff will add you to this channel. If you do not have the channel available when the chat begins, please email programs.mvcn@redcross.org)

If you have participated in chats previously, you will have continued access to the red-cross-mvcn-caregiver-channel.

This event is for nonpaid, nonprofessional, family caregivers (or friends).

**Please note - registration ends 1 hour prior to the chat to allow MVCN time to add members to our channel. You must complete all registration information to receive information to join the chat.

Join the Military and Veteran Caregiver Network and access the Hero Care Resource Directory and Caregiver Calendar on our website https://www.redcross.org/get-help/military-families/whole-health/military-veteran-caregiver-network.html

Visit the custom, secure, caregiver-only Online Community available 24/7 for support. https://arcsaf.my.site.com/MVCN/s/