Sharing the Journey - Online Support Group

Join us for connection and peer support! The Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN) hosts online support groups designed to bring caregivers together for encouragement and support. These sessions are held on Zoom, allowing participants to interact face-to-face using a computer or mobile device—or join by phone. Groups are flexible and informal, so feel free to drop in whenever you’re able, even if you can only stay for part of the session. This event is open to nonpaid, nonprofessional family caregivers (or friends).

Together we can encourage each other and inspire hope by sharing the journey!

Registration closes 15 minutes before start time—don’t miss out!

**Please note: You must complete all registration information to receive Zoom information to join the session.

Join the Military and Veteran Caregiver Network and access the Hero Care Resource Directory and Caregiver Calendar on our website https://www.redcross.org/caregivers.

Visit the custom, secure, caregiver-only Online Community available 24/7 for support. https://arcsaf.my.site.com/MVCN/s/