Caregivers: Your Life and Your Health Matters - Online

Discover a healthier, more balanced you by participating in this 6-week whole health program.

This class offers caregivers an introduction to the core principles of the VA’s Taking Charge of My Life and My Health—a program thoughtfully adapted to support those in caregiving roles. Together, we'll explore your daily rhythms through the lens of your Circle of Health, which includes mindful awareness, relationships, movement, nutrition, rest, and more.

You’ll reflect on questions like:

What sparks your curiosity and keeps your mind active?

How flexible and energized do you feel in your body?

How well are you sleeping?

In what ways is your environment shaping your wellbeing?

Where is stress showing up, and what can you do about it?

Join us to gain insight, reduce stress, and build a greater sense of calm and control in your life and health.

This event is for nonpaid, nonprofessional, family caregivers (or friends).

PLEASE NOTE: the class runs weekly for 60-90 minutes over 6 weeks. Caregivers need to commit to all 6 sessions.

Every week on Tue, until Dec. 16, 2025, 6 occurrence(s)

10/28/2025

11/4/2025

11/18/2025

12/2/2025

12/9/2025

12/16/2025

Note: no class on 11/11/2025 or 11/25/2025