Heroes Connect: Military to Manufacturing featuring Lilly - Online

Take a behind-the-scenes look at life and careers at Lilly. In this interactive session, you’ll meet company leaders, explore their Veteran-friendly culture, and learn about open roles where you can make an impact.

Heroes Connect: Lilly

We’re a medicine company turning science into healing to make life better for people around the world. Harnessing the power of biotechnology, chemistry and genetic medicine, our scientists are urgently advancing science to solve some of the world’s most significant health challenges.

It all started nearly 150 years ago with a clear vision from founder Colonel Eli Lilly: “Take what you find here and make it better and better.” But we’re not only dedicated to making medicines. We go beyond medicine to deliver innovative clinical trials that reflect the diversity of our world and work to ensure our medicines are accessible and affordable.

