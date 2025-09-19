Heroes Connect: Military to Manufacturing featuring The Kinetic Group

Take a behind-the-scenes look at life and careers at The Kinetic Group. In this interactive session, you’ll meet company leaders, explore their veteran-friendly culture, and learn about open roles where you can make an impact.

Heroes Connect: The Kinetic Group

The Kinetic Group is a collection of the most trusted, most respected, and most in demand brands of ammunition in the world.

Brand Promise:

At The Kinetic Group, our promise is simple: to lead through innovation, possess a tireless commitment to quality, to promote a culture of safety and conservation, and be relentlessly focused on performance for our customers. Our portfolio of brands and products strives to meet the needs of all shooters, regardless of skill level and usage. To be the world leader means we give shooters the ability to unlock their personal best, to be inspired to reach for more, and stand taller for the things and the people who matter most. The Kinetic Group of brands elevates every shooting experience, providing you products that are grounded in safety and instill confidence.