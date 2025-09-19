Heroes Connect: Military to Manufacturing featuring Textron Aviation

Take a behind-the-scenes look at life and careers at Textron Aviation. In this interactive session, you’ll meet company leaders, explore their veteran-friendly culture, and learn about open roles where you can make an impact.

Heroes Connect: Textron Aviation

Textron Aviation has been inspiring the journey of flight for more than nine decades and continues to be the global leader in the aviation industry. We are passionate advocates of aviation, providing aircraft that save time and empower people with the freedom of flight.

We also offer the ideal career transition for military personnel. Our values and culture are closely aligned with those of each branch of the military. We strive to embody the same principles of integrity, discipline, and excellence that are fundamental to military service, ensuring a seamless and supportive transition. As a Military-ready employer, we proudly employ those in the military community, who make a significant impact every day.