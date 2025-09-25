Skip to Content

MJHS Vet-to-Vet Café A Look Inside the Gold Star Program & Veteran Brain Health Research - In-Person and Online

Hybrid Event

When:

No event data

Where:

Broadway Housing Communities (located in the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling)

898 Saint Nicholas Avenue

9th Floor

New York, NY

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

VIRTUAL REGISTRATION

Join our next Vet-to-Vet Café for an engaging discussion about trauma-informed supportive services available through the
Gold Star program. Speakers will also address the prevalence of traumatic brain injury (TBI) among service members to better connect Veterans and their families to resources.

Thank you to New York Assemblymember Al Taylor’s office and our other sponsors who will be onsite sharing resources with attendees.

DISCUSSION TOPICS:

  • Benefits and support available for caregivers and grieving families
  • Importance of building a network for healing and overcoming the unique challenges of loss
  • New research seeking to understand and improve long-term physical and mental health after TBI for Veterans
  • Supportive services for Veterans and their families available at MJHS

 

 

Other VA events

Last updated: 