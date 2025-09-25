MJHS Vet-to-Vet Café A Look Inside the Gold Star Program & Veteran Brain Health Research - In-Person and Online
Hybrid Event
When:
No event data
Where:
Broadway Housing Communities (located in the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art & Storytelling)
898 Saint Nicholas Avenue
9th Floor
New York, NY
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
VIRTUAL REGISTRATION
Join our next Vet-to-Vet Café for an engaging discussion about trauma-informed supportive services available through the
Gold Star program. Speakers will also address the prevalence of traumatic brain injury (TBI) among service members to better connect Veterans and their families to resources.
Thank you to New York Assemblymember Al Taylor’s office and our other sponsors who will be onsite sharing resources with attendees.
DISCUSSION TOPICS:
- Benefits and support available for caregivers and grieving families
- Importance of building a network for healing and overcoming the unique challenges of loss
- New research seeking to understand and improve long-term physical and mental health after TBI for Veterans
- Supportive services for Veterans and their families available at MJHS