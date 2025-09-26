Find Better Cyber Jobs Faster with Your AI Cyber Job Coach - Online
1,000 FREE AI Cyber Job Coach subscriptions available to attendees of SCIPP’s AI Cyber Job Coach webinar on Friday, 10/17. You will learn how to fast-track your cyber career with your AI Cyber Job Coach.
When:
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Be one of the first 1,000 webinar attendees and claim your AI Cyber Job Coach subscription. This subscription gives you 6 months of FREE access to your personal AI-powered Cyber Job Coach to help you find better cyber jobs faster.
How can your AI Cyber Job Coach help you:
✅ Match you to better cyber jobs, faster
✅ Access to 500K+ job opportunities
✅ Build targeted cyber resumes
✅ Improve job interview skills
✅ Access to ongoing career coaching
You can also learn how to claim up to $15,000 in scholarships for cyber certifications & Xternships to position yourself for cyber success in 2025. Scholarships are limited, register today!