Get Certified, Get Experience, Get Hired: Claim Certification & Xternship Scholarships - Online
Learn how to claim up to $15K in cyber scholarships to help get certified, get experience and get your cyber job!
When:
No event data
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Learn how you can fast-track your cyber career with up to $15K in cyber certification scholarships and how you can get valuable hands-on experience with cyber risk management projects to help you land a top cyber job.
What’s on the Agenda:
- Cyber Scholarships: Claim up to $15K in cyber cert & Xternship scholarships
- Cyber Certifications: Earn 7 Top Cyber Certifications; including the CISSP to show cyber employers what you know
- Cyber Xternships: Complete projects and produce deliverables that show cyber employers what you have done
- Career Development: Learn how you can gain access to a dedicated AI Cyber Job Coach
Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to fast-track your cybersecurity career with top certifications, and practical cyber experience. Register today!