YNM Washington AUSA 2025 - Washington, DC

Your Next Mission® Washington AUSA 2025 is part of the American Freedom Foundation's nationwide initiative to help our Veterans, Transitioning Military Servicemembers and Military Families find meaningful employment and provide assistance transitioning from military to civilian life.

The American Freedom Foundation will host the 12th Annual Your Next Mission® Washington AUSA 2025 in conjunction with the AUSA Annual Meeting on Monday, October 13 - Wednesday, October 15, 2025 from 0900 - 1500 in the Hall A (booth #161) of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, DC. The event will bring together major companies from throughout the country to profile their services and provide employment opportunities for our Veterans, Transitioning Servicemembers and Military Families. Attendees have the chance to talk with employers, submit qualifications, participate in job interviews, and have their resumes reviewed.

Your Next Mission® Washington AUSA 2025 will include:

Over 20 companies and organizations ready to hire Veterans

Resume and LinkedIn profile review by Virginia Department of Veterans Services

Some of the National Capital Region's most prominent VSOs will be on hand to help you understand the post-service benefits you have so deservedly earned.

Be a part of the largest land power exposition and professional development forum in North America with approximately 30,000 in attendance and over 700 exhibitors.

Important Information for Veterans:

Veteran, military service member and military family admission is free.

Be prepared to meet employers - research participating companies!

Dress for success - business or uniform is advised.

Bring enough resumes for all exhibitors - Gov't and private sector.

Registration will open at 0800 and event begins at 0900.

Please note: All data collected on your YNM event registration form will not be sold or given to anyone other than possibly another highly reputable Veteran Service Organization that we feel may help you achieve employment or a better understanding of the transition process from military to civilian life.

