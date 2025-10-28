LIVE WEBINAR SERIES: CURRENT ISSUES AFFECTING VETERANS’ HEALTH AT END-OF-LIFE

Please join Ashton Stewart, MJHS Veterans Program Manager, and Benjamin Pomerance, Deputy Counsel for the NYSDVS, as they present challenges and gaps in serving Veterans and share solutions and resources to overcome these challenges, increase military cultural competency of clinicians across New York State, and likewise prepare them to better-serve their Veteran patients.

Purpose: This webinar will share current trends affecting aging Veterans and their families and the complexities of securing supportive services. The webinar focuses on recent changes to Veterans Affairs (VA) policy for vulnerable Veteran populations, survivor benefits, suicide ideation, and new research correlating Veterans living with traumatic brain injury (TBI) or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and dementia that redefines how clinicians can better support Veterans as they age.

Objectives:

Describe the lasting effects of military trauma and how to recognize PTSD symptoms that can surface for the first time when a patient suffers from dementia. Explain policy changes within the VA that have helped LGBTQ+ Veterans who were wrongfully discharged from the military access health care benefits. Discuss increased services available at the VA to support women, the fastest growing cohort of Veterans.

Target Audience: Primary care providers, nurse practitioners, palliative care specialists, pain specialists, registered nurses, advanced practice nurses, registered nurses with a specialty in palliative care/hospice, social workers, allied health professionals, fellows, residents, and medical students

Criteria for Successful Completion:

Attendance at entire session Submission of completed evaluation form

Continuing Education Credits: 1.0