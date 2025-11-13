Got Your 6 Network Intelligence: A Data-Driven Assessment of Military and Veteran Needs and Services - Online

Please join the Bob Woodruff Foundation for an upcoming webinar titled Got Your 6 Network Intelligence: A Data-Driven Assessment of Military and Veteran Needs and Services on November 18 at 3 pm ET.

During this webinar, we'll share insights from Got Your 6 partners about military and veterans needs and the capacity of your communities to address those needs. Got Your 6 Network intelligence is a vital tool for understanding how organizations across the country are identifying and addressing the most pressing needs of the military-connected community. This data-driven conversation will reveal trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping the landscape of support for military-connected individuals.