Veterans Benefits Seminar - Erlanger, KY

DAV has an information seminar coming to your area.

When:

No event data

Where:

DAV National Headquarters

860 Dolwick Drive

Erlanger, KY

Cost:

Free

Veterans and their families, positively impacting the lives of many each year and creating life-changing experiences. 

  • DAV provides free nationwide Information Seminars to help Veterans and their families access earned benefits and services.
  • Veterans attending a seminar should bring their military ID, Social Security number, and relevant military documentation. DAV membership is not required to access these services.

To learn more about DAV and our many services available to Veterans, please visit DAV.org.

Point of Contact: Inns, Donald

nsohq@dav.org

(859) 547-3391

 

