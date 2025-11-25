Grieving Through the Holidays - Online

The holidays can be an especially difficult and demanding time of year when you are grieving. In addition to the raw pain of grief, holidays often add to the intense hurt with painful reminders of past holidays. That, coupled with expectations from others to "be like you always were" during the holiday season, can add a lot of stress and anxiety. During this time, you might want to be alone, but may feel obligated to participate in holiday traditions with family and friends. This presentation will cover practical tips for coping with your grief during the holidays, including ways to take care of yourself, to manage difficult emotions as they arise, and to manage the expectations of others. Ample time will be given for questions and discussion.

Presenter: Pamela Gabbay, EdD , FT

Email us at Institute@taps.org or give us a call at 800-959-8277 (TAPS) with any questions.

https://www.taps.org/mission