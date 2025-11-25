Creating Calmness Workshop - Online
Please join us for this virtual workshop on stress management and relaxation techniques.
When:
No event data
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Creating Calmness: a virtual workshop that teaches stress-management and relaxation techniques for service members, Veterans, their families, caregivers of Veterans, and those who support the military and Veteran communities. This will be a live, facilitated discussion around the challenges of living through times of stress. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group.