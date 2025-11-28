Veterans Resources Event (Evergreen Village)
Veterans resources event taking place at Evergreen Village in Prescott on December 16, 2025.
When:
No event data
Where:
Evergreen Village
211 Bradshaw Dr
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
Come learn about and receive assistance with various Veteran health benefits, including:
- Service connection enrollment and how to take advantage of Veteran health benefits (Veterans & surviving spouses)
- How to file a service connection claim
- PACT Act (signed into law August 2022)
For more information, contact Craig Furst at 928-776-6013.