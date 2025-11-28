Skip to Content

Veterans Resources Event (Evergreen Village)

Veterans resources event taking place at Evergreen Village in Prescott on December 16, 2025.

When:

Where:

Evergreen Village

211 Bradshaw Dr

Prescott, AZ

Cost:

Free

Come learn about and receive assistance with various Veteran health benefits, including:

  • Service connection enrollment and how to take advantage of Veteran health benefits (Veterans & surviving spouses)
  • How to file a service connection claim
  • PACT Act (signed into law August 2022)

For more information, contact Craig Furst at 928-776-6013. 

