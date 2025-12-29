Phone-based Mindfulness Meditation Classes

Want to learn a new technique to manage stress? Take any or all classes! No registration required.

MINDFULNESS MEDITATION classes provide an opportunity to learn about and practice mindfulness meditation techniques and cultivate awareness, compassion, and acceptance. Classes are once per month, conducted by phone. During each class, a topic related to mindfulness is introduced, followed by a guided meditation practice. Hosted by the War Related Illness and Injury Study Center (WRIISC), sessions are facilitated by experienced clinicians who provide mindfulness-based groups at the VA.

TO JOIN

1- or 1- (Toll Free)

or 1- (Toll Free) Participant Access code: 433 794 55

https://www.warrelatedillness.va.gov/WARRELATEDILLNESS/education/VeteranEducationClasses.asp