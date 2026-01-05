Show Cyber Employers What You Know: Your MOS + Cyber Certs Scholarships = A Top Civilian Cyber Job - Online
Show cyber employers what YOU KNOW in 2026 with new cyber certifications!
When:
Thu. Jan 15, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Join us, Thursday, January 15th, to learn how cyber certifications can strengthen your cyber resume, showing cyber employers what you know, and put you on a fast-track to a top civilian cyber job. Our panel of cyber professionals will explain how to translate your MOS into industry-recognized cyber certifications, prepare for certification exams, and access financial aid to get started.
What you can expect to learn:
- What are cyber certifications
- How cyber certifications will help land your cyber job
- How to translate your technical and non-technical MOS skills to cyber careers
- How to secure financial aid to quickly get you closer to your next cyber certification
The next step in your cyber career starts on Thursday January 15th – register today!