Online Caregiver Chat
Join other caregivers for connection and support.
When:
Wed. Jan 14, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Looking for a safe space to connect with fellow caregivers? Our live caregiver chats offer real-time interaction in a text-only format—simple texting and typing. We host these chats on Slack, ensuring a private and supportive environment where caregivers can share experiences, ask questions, and uplift one another. To join, access the red-cross-mvcn-caregiver-channel on MVCN.slack.com from your PC or through the Slack mobile app. This event is open to nonpaid, nonprofessional family caregivers (or friends).
Registration closes 1 hour before start time.
Website: https://www.redcross.org/caregivers
Caregiver Calendar: http://tinyurl.com/mpssvvp8
Log in to the Online Community: https://arcsaf.my.site.com/MVCN/s/login/
Wed. Jan 14, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET
Wed. Jan 28, 2026, 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET