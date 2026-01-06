Heroes Connect: Military to Manufacturing featuring SEMI - Online

The SEMI Foundation is the workforce development arm of SEMI, the global trade association representing over 3,000 companies in the microelectronics industry. SEMI members are responsible for innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. These products span advancements in AI, Quantum Computing, Smart Manufacturing, MedTech, Electric Vehicles, and so much more. The SEMI VetWorks initiative works to build awareness, and help employers attract, recruit, and retain members of the military community into the growing semiconductor industry.

Follow the SEMI Foundation on LinkedIn to learn more, and visit the SEMI Career Exploration Site to explore careers and use the military to semi job match tool!

Heroes Connect: SEMI