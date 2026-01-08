Effective Communication Workshop - Online
A workshop that teaches skills needed to achieve effective communication.
When:
Tue. Feb 17, 2026, 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Effective Communication: a virtual workshop that teaches the skills needed to achieve effective communication styles through non-verbals, seeking clarification, self-reflection, “I” statements and other activities for service members, Veterans, their families, and those who serve the military and Veteran community. This will be a live, facilitated discussion. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group.