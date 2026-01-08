Skip to Content

Creating Calmness Workshop - Online

Learn stress-management and relaxation techniques.

When:

Tue. Feb 24, 2026, 8:00 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. ET

Where:

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Creating Calmness: a virtual workshop that teaches stress-management and relaxation techniques for service members, veterans, their families, and those who serve the military and veteran community. This will be a live, facilitated discussion around the challenges of living through times of stress. You will have an opportunity to share with others, learn and practice new skills and ask questions in a small online group.

Other VA events

Last updated: 