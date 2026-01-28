Heroes Connect: Military to Manufacturing featuring Plastics Pipe Institute

Take a behind-the-scenes look at life and careers in the Plastics Pipe industry. In this interactive session, you’ll meet company leaders, explore their veteran-friendly culture, and learn about open roles where you can make an impact.

Heroes Connect: Plastics Pipe Institute

The Plastics Pipe Institute Inc. (PPI) is a major trade association with approximately 300 members and associates, representing all segments of the plastics piping industry. Through their advocacy and outreach efforts, PPI promotes the contemporary use of plastics piping for water and gas distribution, sewer and wastewater, oil and gas production, industrial and mining uses, power and communications, duct and irrigation.

