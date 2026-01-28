Mastering Virtual Career Fairs and Employer Engagement
Military to Manufacturing Virtual Workshop
When:
Wed. Feb 11, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Join us for a fast-paced, interactive session designed to help you confidently navigate virtual career fairs and stand out to employers. Learn how to make the most of Zoom, shine in breakout rooms, and connect with recruiters effectively.
https://themanufacturinginstitute.org/events/zooming-ahead-mastering-virtual-career-fairs-and-employer-engagement/