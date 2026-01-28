Skip to Content

Mastering Virtual Career Fairs and Employer Engagement

Military to Manufacturing Virtual Workshop

When:

Wed. Feb 11, 2026, 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Join us for a fast-paced, interactive session designed to help you confidently navigate virtual career fairs and stand out to employers. Learn how to make the most of Zoom, shine in breakout rooms, and connect with recruiters effectively.

https://themanufacturinginstitute.org/events/zooming-ahead-mastering-virtual-career-fairs-and-employer-engagement/

 

Other VA events

Last updated: 