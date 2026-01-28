Connecting talent from the military community with manufacturers and supply chain companies who are hiring today!

Step into your next career opportunity with The Manufacturing Institute’s Heroes MAKE America program. This virtual career fair brings together transitioning service members, Guard and Reserve members, veterans, and military spouses with manufacturing and supply chain employers actively hiring across the country.

You’ll meet national and regional companies offering roles in production, maintenance, logistics and supply chain, procurement, operations, engineering, human resources, sales, accounting, and more. Whether you’re exploring entry-level positions or ready to step into a supervisory role, there’s a place for your talent and experience.

Military to Manufacturing Virtual Career Fair

✅ Meet employers who understand the value of military experience

✅ Learn about high-demand career paths in manufacturing and supply chain

✅ Take the next step toward a meaningful civilian career