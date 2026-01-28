Survivor Series - Online

Please join us on the last Wednesday of every month between 1PM and 2PM EST for our Survivor Series

The Survivor Series is an informational and educational webinar series designed to support surviving spouses, children, parents, caregivers, and advocates by providing clear, accurate guidance on VA survivor benefits and available resources.



Each session focuses on a specific topic relevant to survivors, including VA benefits, claims processes, eligibility requirements, and practical tools and resources to help navigate life after loss. Subject-matter experts from across the Department of Veterans Affairs will share insights, answer questions, and offer helpful tips to empower survivors with knowledge and confidence.



The Survivor Series also provides a space for survivors to feel supported, heard, and connected while learning about the benefits and services they may be entitled to.



Who should attend:

Surviving spouses, children, and parents

Caregivers and advocates

Community partners and stakeholders supporting survivors

What to expect:

Clear explanations of survivor benefits and programs

Real-time questions and answers

Practical guidance and next steps

Resources to support informed decision-making

Upcoming Topics:

May - National Cemetery Administration

June - Survivors Assistance and Memorial Support (SAMS)

https://www.va.gov/survivors/Survivor_Series.asp