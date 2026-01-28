Hiring Event Prep Webinar

Gain invaluable insights, tips, and techniques to excel at our hiring events. Discover proven strategies for effective employer engagement, master the art of networking, and learn how to leverage RecruitMilitary as your ultimate tool to connect with military-friendly employers eager to HIRE YOU!

With over 100 annual hiring events across military installations and cities across the United States, along with monthly virtual hiring events, this is an opportunity you can’t afford to miss.

Our live, interactive webinars, facilitated by a subject matter expert, equip the military community with the knowledge and resources needed to support a successful employment journey. With scheduling that accommodates all time zones, these sessions deliver practical strategies to reduce uncertainty, build confidence, and help participants navigate today's job market with clarity and ease.

What You Will Gain from Our Live Professional Development Webinars:

Civilian & Federal Resume Webinar: Learn how to craft resumes that get noticed by employers and federal agencies.

Advanced Employment Workshop: Master interviewing, salary negotiations, and professional presentation.

10 Steps to a Federal Job® Webinar: Navigate federal applications with expert guidance and proven best practices.

Hiring Event Preparation Webinar: Discover how to connect with employers and maximize veteran-friendly hiring platforms.

LinkedIn Masterclass: Build a strong online presence and leverage your military experience for networking success.

Register today and ensure you are ready when the opportunity arises!