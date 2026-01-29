Sharing the Journey - Online Support Group
We invite caregivers to connect with others walking a similar journey for support.
When:
Mon. Feb 9, 2026, 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Join us for connection and peer support! The Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN) hosts online support groups designed to bring caregivers together for encouragement and support. These sessions are held on Zoom, allowing participants to interact face-to-face using a computer or mobile device—or join by phone. Groups are flexible and informal, so feel free to drop in whenever you’re able, even if you can only stay for part of the session. This event is open to nonpaid, nonprofessional family caregivers (or friends).
Together we can encourage each other and inspire hope by sharing the journey!
Registration closes 15 minutes before start time—don’t miss out!
Website: https://www.redcross.org/caregivers
Caregiver Calendar: http://tinyurl.com/mpssvvp8
Log in to the Online Community: https://arcsaf.my.site.com/MVCN/s/login/