Sharing the Journey - Online Support Group

We invite caregivers to connect with others walking a similar journey for support.

Join us for connection and peer support! The Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN) hosts online support groups designed to bring caregivers together for encouragement and support. These sessions are held on Zoom, allowing participants to interact face-to-face using a computer or mobile device—or join by phone. Groups are flexible and informal, so feel free to drop in whenever you’re able, even if you can only stay for part of the session. This event is open to nonpaid, nonprofessional family caregivers (or friends).

Together we can encourage each other and inspire hope by sharing the journey!

Registration closes 15 minutes before start time—don’t miss out!

Website: https://www.redcross.org/caregivers

Caregiver Calendar: http://tinyurl.com/mpssvvp8

Log in to the Online Community: https://arcsaf.my.site.com/MVCN/s/login/