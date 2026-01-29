Caregiver Chat

Looking for a safe space to connect with fellow caregivers? Our live caregiver chats offer real-time interaction in a text-only format—simple texting and typing. We host these chats on Slack, ensuring a private and supportive environment where caregivers can share experiences, ask questions, and uplift one another. To join, access the red-cross-mvcn-caregiver-channel on MVCN.slack.com from your PC or through the Slack mobile app. This event is open to nonpaid, nonprofessional family caregivers (or friends).

Registration closes 1 hour before start time.

Website: https://www.redcross.org/caregivers

Caregiver Calendar: http://tinyurl.com/mpssvvp8

Log in to the Online Community: https://arcsaf.my.site.com/MVCN/s/login/