Chicago Veterans Job Fair

A RecruitMilitary Job Fair is an event where job seekers with military experience can meet with recruiters from local and national companies. These events are free for U.S Veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, and members of the Guard and Reserve. Expect to build your network, make new professional contacts, and discover job leads. These job fairs are the perfect time to practice your elevator pitch and interact with representatives from all kinds of companies.

Build out your RecruitMilitary profile to be as complete as possible. This is the information employers can see to know if you are the right fit for their organization.

Before the Event:

Complete your RecruitMilitary profile

Upload your resume to your RecruitMilitary profile

Research the exhibitors and open jobs

Review the venue information

Read the in-person event FAQ

Share this opportunity with others

Venue Information:

The Job Fair will take place in the 1st Floor United Club. Enter the stadium through Gate 38 at the North end of the stadium. You will be directed to the event space by venue staff. Complimentary parking is provided in the North Garage. To receive complimentary parking, proceed to the RecruitMilitary Help Desk for a parking validation ticket.

Upon arrival, please follow the signs directing cars to the United Club levels of the North Garage (Level 3). Once parked, take the elevator to the 3rd floor and enter the stadium through the United Club entrance. Attendants will be on-site to assist with directions. See Parking Map HERE

Public transportation is also available. Take the train to Roosevelt and State station then take the #146 bus toward Museum Campus (Soldier Field).