Military Spouse Virtual Career Fair

A RecruitMilitary Job Fair is an event where job seekers with military experience can meet with recruiters from local and national companies. These events are free for U.S Veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, and members of the Guard and Reserve. Expect to build your network, make new professional contacts, and discover job leads. These job fairs are the perfect time to practice your elevator pitch and interact with representatives from all kinds of companies.

Virtual Career Fairs allow you to take a deep dive into an organization's culture, benefits, and open roles. Learn about specific positions, meet hiring managers, and connect with organizations in a relaxed, pressure-free environment.

Build out your RecruitMilitary profile to be as complete as possible. This is the information employers can see to know if you are the right fit for their organization.

Before the Event: