Earn Your Cyber AI Risk Management Badge With 4 Cyber Scholarships - Online

Join us for an exclusive webinar where you’ll learn how to qualify for up to $7,000+ in cyber scholarships and financial aid to earn your Cyber AI Risk Management Badge, along with four in-demand cyber certifications.

When:

Thu. Feb 26, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET

Where:

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

** CC | CompTIA Cloud+ | CGRC | CCRMP **

What You’ll Learn During the Webinar:

  • How to access up to $7,000 in cyber cert scholarships and financial aid
  • What it takes to earn your Cyber AI Risk Management Badge
  • How to gain the skills cyber employers need in 2025 and beyond
  • How to pass your certification exams the first time
  • How to identify and land top cyber job opportunities

Whether you're just starting out or looking to transition into a higher-paying cyber job, this is your chance to fast-track your career.

Register now and take the first step toward earning your Cyber AI Risk Management Badge and transforming your future.

