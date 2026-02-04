Earn Your Cyber AI Risk Management Badge With 4 Cyber Scholarships - Online
Join us for an exclusive webinar where you’ll learn how to qualify for up to $7,000+ in cyber scholarships and financial aid to earn your Cyber AI Risk Management Badge, along with four in-demand cyber certifications.
When:
Thu. Feb 26, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
** CC | CompTIA Cloud+ | CGRC | CCRMP **
What You’ll Learn During the Webinar:
- How to access up to $7,000 in cyber cert scholarships and financial aid
- What it takes to earn your Cyber AI Risk Management Badge
- How to gain the skills cyber employers need in 2025 and beyond
- How to pass your certification exams the first time
- How to identify and land top cyber job opportunities
Whether you're just starting out or looking to transition into a higher-paying cyber job, this is your chance to fast-track your career.
Register now and take the first step toward earning your Cyber AI Risk Management Badge and transforming your future.