Military Women’s Sports and Fitness Certification Seminar - Online

The Soldiers to Sidelines Virtual Military Women’s Sports and Fitness Seminar is a four-day interactive program designed to empower women Veterans, active-duty service members, military spouses, and military-connected women through education, connection, and leadership development in sports, fitness, and wellness.

This virtual seminar features engaging sessions led by experienced coaches, fitness professionals, and subject-matter experts, covering key topics such as coaching fundamentals, leadership development, sports performance, physical fitness, sleep, recovery, and overall wellness. Participants will gain practical insights and tools they can apply in their personal lives, professional careers, and community involvement.

In addition to educational sessions, attendees will have opportunities to connect with other military women, learn from shared experiences, and explore pathways into coaching, fitness, and leadership roles within sports and wellness spaces.