Job Fair at Fort Bragg

A RecruitMilitary Job Fair is an event where job seekers with military experience can meet with recruiters from local and national companies. These events are free for U.S Veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, and members of the Guard and Reserve. Expect to build your network, make new professional contacts, and discover job leads. These job fairs are the perfect time to practice your elevator pitch and interact with representatives from all kinds of companies.

Build out your RecruitMilitary profile to be as complete as possible. This is the information employers can see to know if you are the right fit for their organization.

Before the Event:

Complete your RecruitMilitary profile

Upload your resume to your RecruitMilitary profile

Research the exhibitors and open jobs

Review the venue information

Read the in-person event FAQ

Share this opportunity with others

Venue Information

The Job Fair will take place in the Lafayette Room. Candidates are responsible for their own access onto Fort Bragg. RecruitMilitary does not sponsor Candidates onto the base. Internet connection may be limited on base. We suggest you come prepared with printed resumes. FREE parking is available just outside of the venue. If parking is full at the venue, please park at the Exchange located across the street and walk over.