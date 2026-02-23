Wellbeing YOU - Online
Learn wellness practices that take less than 15 minutes - then practice throughout the week!
When:
Wed. Mar 4, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 12:15 p.m. CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Register to receive a 10-to-15-minute wellness opportunity every week in your inbox! These wellbeing practices are designed to teach you mindfulness skills to enhance your whole health and decrease your stress. You can use these tools to practice mindfulness throughout the week.
Please note: this is not a live event - you are registering to receive an email with the wellness practice.
Website: https://www.redcross.org/caregivers
Caregiver Calendar: http://tinyurl.com/mpssvvp8
Log in to the Online Community: https://arcsaf.my.site.com/MVCN/s/login/
Wed. Mar 4, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 12:15 p.m. CT
Wed. Mar 11, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 12:15 p.m. CT
Wed. Mar 18, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 12:15 p.m. CT
Wed. Mar 25, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 12:15 p.m. CT