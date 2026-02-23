Sharing the Journey - Online Support Group

Join us for connection and peer support! The Military and Veteran Caregiver Network (MVCN) hosts online support groups designed to bring caregivers together for encouragement and support. These sessions are held on Zoom, allowing participants to interact face-to-face using a computer or mobile device—or join by phone. Groups are flexible and informal, so feel free to drop in whenever you’re able, even if you can only stay for part of the session.

*Our 2/19 group kicks off a new three-topic peer series with shared perspectives and real conversation—not a webinar or class.



We hope you’ll join us for a session focused on Honoring the Caregiving Experience. This conversation offers space to talk about how life has changed for you as a caregiver, what parts of your day carry the most weight, the moments that have surprised you, and what steadiness looks like for you, whether it’s something you’ve found, something you’re building, or something you’re still figuring out. You’ll be alongside others who understand the day-to-day realities of supporting a veteran, in an environment where your experiences and perspectives are welcomed.



This session also begins a new peer-focused topic series we’ll be offering in the coming months. These conversations are simply another way to explore different parts of the caregiving experience.

Upcoming topics include:

3/19 Between Us: The Caregiver and Veteran Relationship, which focuses on communication, boundaries, and shared decision‑making

4/23 Caregiving Perspective on the Veteran’s World, which explores how caregivers experience their veteran’s needs, identity, and support system

Whether it’s your first time joining a group or you’ve been with us before, you’re welcome to take part in whichever sessions feel right for you. Additional registration information coming soon.

Registration closes 15 minutes before start time—don’t miss out!

These events are open to nonpaid, nonprofessional family caregivers (or friends).

Website: https://www.redcross.org/caregivers

Caregiver Calendar: http://tinyurl.com/mpssvvp8

Log in to the Online Community: https://arcsaf.my.site.com/MVCN/s/login/