Real Jobs, Real Interviews — How to Get and Nail a Cyber Job Interview

Fri. Mar 6, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET

Cybersecurity hiring remains highly competitive, and cyber employers are not just looking for certifications — they are looking for proof that you can perform on day one.

In this webinar, we will break down real job descriptions and show you how adjustments in your resume to dramatically increase your interview chances. You’ll leave with a practical framework you can immediately apply to every cyber job you target.

In this webinar, you’ll learn how to:

✅ Decode KNOW vs CAN-DO signals in real job descriptions

✅ Identify your resume gaps

✅ Plug resume gaps with employer-valued artifacts from Cyber Xternships

✅ Align your resume bullets directly to job description language

✅ Structure 60-second interview stories that prove both knowledge and impact

If you want to stop guessing what cyber recruiters & hiring managers are looking for — and start positioning yourself like a top candidate — this webinar will give you the guidance and tools to stand out

Space is limited, so register now to secure your spot!