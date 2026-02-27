Real Jobs, Real Interviews — How to Get and Nail a Cyber Job Interview
Cybersecurity hiring remains highly competitive, and cyber employers are not just looking for certifications — they are looking for proof that you can perform on day one.
When:
Fri. Mar 6, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
In this webinar, we will break down real job descriptions and show you how adjustments in your resume to dramatically increase your interview chances. You’ll leave with a practical framework you can immediately apply to every cyber job you target.
In this webinar, you’ll learn how to:
✅ Decode KNOW vs CAN-DO signals in real job descriptions
✅ Identify your resume gaps
✅ Plug resume gaps with employer-valued artifacts from Cyber Xternships
✅ Align your resume bullets directly to job description language
✅ Structure 60-second interview stories that prove both knowledge and impact
If you want to stop guessing what cyber recruiters & hiring managers are looking for — and start positioning yourself like a top candidate — this webinar will give you the guidance and tools to stand out
Space is limited, so register now to secure your spot!