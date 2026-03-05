MJHS Vet-to-Vet Cafe: Spotlight on the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act

Join MJHS Health System, a representative from Senator Kirsten Gillibrand’s office and New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Deputy Counsel Benjamin Pomerance, Esq. For an engaging presentation on the VA’s PACT Act of 2022. This comprehensive legislation helps Veteran advocates connect families to services that benefit Veterans, their spouses and dependents. Many Veterans and providers are unaware of the PACT Act and how significantly it can improve health and wellness. At this hybrid session, learn how to access free assistance with filing a PACT Act claim, the history of this legislation and its impact, plus how asbestos exposure fits into the equation.

DISCUSSION TOPICS:

History of the PACT Act

Presumptive Conditions (Gulf Wars and Vietnam Veterans)

How the PACT Act can help Veterans and their surviving spouses and dependents

How to file a PACT Act claim

The VA’s national track record approving eligible PACT Act claims

Programs and services for Veterans and their families at MJHS

JOIN US ON ZOOM OR IN-PERSON! MJHS Headquarters 55 Water Street, 46th Floor New York, NY 10041