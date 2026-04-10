Skip to Content

VA S.O.L.A.C.E. Day - Philadelphia, PA

Survivors’ Outreach, Legacy Assistance, Claims & Education

When:

Tue. Apr 14, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

5000 Wissahickon Ave.

Philadelphia, PA

Cost:

Free

The event will feature a diverse range of business lines from various industries eager to connect with Veterans, Survivors & Caregivers. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with VA Medical Centers (Philadelphia & Wilmington), Office of Survivors Assistance, National Cemetery Administration, Veterans Readiness & Employment, Service Officers, VA Insurance Services, Caregiver Support, Suicide Prevention, Enrollment & Eligibility, Whole Health, Nutritional Services, Homeless Programs, and Vocational Rehabilitation. This event will provide a single integrated event with three coordinated lanes: 1) Survivors & Caregivers Resource Fair 2) General Claims Clinic (open to all) and 3) Legacy/Pre-Need Planning Support.

Other VA events

Last updated: 