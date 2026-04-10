VA S.O.L.A.C.E. Day - Philadelphia, PA

The event will feature a diverse range of business lines from various industries eager to connect with Veterans, Survivors & Caregivers. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with VA Medical Centers (Philadelphia & Wilmington), Office of Survivors Assistance, National Cemetery Administration, Veterans Readiness & Employment, Service Officers, VA Insurance Services, Caregiver Support, Suicide Prevention, Enrollment & Eligibility, Whole Health, Nutritional Services, Homeless Programs, and Vocational Rehabilitation. This event will provide a single integrated event with three coordinated lanes: 1) Survivors & Caregivers Resource Fair 2) General Claims Clinic (open to all) and 3) Legacy/Pre-Need Planning Support.