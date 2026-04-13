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Town Hall and Claims Clinic - Carneys Point, NJ

When:

Thu. Apr 23, 2026, 4:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET

Where:

Salem Community College

460 Hollywood Ave

Carneys Pointe, NJ

Cost:

Free

The Salem County Veterans Claims Clinic is scheduled from 4:00pm - 6:30pm. The Veterans town hall, hosted by VA leadership is at 5:00pm.  Resources available at event include Claims Clinic, Suicide Prevention, Homeless Program, Women’s Health, Whole Health, Behavioral Health, Enrollment and Eligibility, Vet Center, Patient Experience, and 
Outreach to name a few. 

Other VA events

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