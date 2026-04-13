Civilian Faith Leader Military Awareness and Support Training - Online

Active-duty service members, Veterans and military families across the nation are members of all religious faiths and look to their civilian faith leaders for guidance and support. With greater understanding, faith communities can better support military members and their families. Cohen Veterans Network is hosting live, online training for faith leaders to enhance their understanding of the military experience. This is a chance to learn practical ways you can make your faith community a place of welcome and support for our military community. Please take the time to give back to those who have given so much to us.