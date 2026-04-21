North Carolina’s 2nd Annual Hidden Heroes Rise 2026 Summit
When:
Thu. Apr 23, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Bur-Mil Event Center
5834 Bur-Mil Club Rd
Greensboro, NC
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
✨Welcome to North Carolina’s 2nd Annual Hidden Heroes Rise 2026 Summit! ✨
We are honored to have you join us for a powerful and uplifting day dedicated to our Military, Veterans, and the incredible caregivers who stand beside them—our Hidden Heroes. 💙
🛠️ Vendors: Set-Up Begins at 7:30 AM
🕣 Doors Open at 8:30 AM
- Registration & Check-In
- Coffee & Light Refreshments ☕
- Vendor Booths Open for Exploration
📍 LOCATION:
Bur-Mil Event Center
5834 Bur-Mil Club Rd
Greensboro, NC 27410
🌟 Get ready for an interactive, engaging, and inspiring experience designed to connect, restore, and empower.
👟 What to Wear:
Come dressed in comfortable clothing so you can fully participate and enjoy all the activities throughout the day!
We’re so glad you’re here—let’s make this a meaningful and memorable experience together.
💙 You are seen. You are valued. You are our Hidden Hero.
This event is Open to all Military & Veteran Caregiver and Veterans