✨Welcome to North Carolina’s 2nd Annual Hidden Heroes Rise 2026 Summit! ✨

We are honored to have you join us for a powerful and uplifting day dedicated to our Military, Veterans, and the incredible caregivers who stand beside them—our Hidden Heroes. 💙

🛠️ Vendors: Set-Up Begins at 7:30 AM

🕣 Doors Open at 8:30 AM

Registration & Check-In

Coffee & Light Refreshments ☕

Vendor Booths Open for Exploration

📍 LOCATION:

Bur-Mil Event Center

5834 Bur-Mil Club Rd

Greensboro, NC 27410

🌟 Get ready for an interactive, engaging, and inspiring experience designed to connect, restore, and empower.

👟 What to Wear:

Come dressed in comfortable clothing so you can fully participate and enjoy all the activities throughout the day!

We’re so glad you’re here—let’s make this a meaningful and memorable experience together.

💙 You are seen. You are valued. You are our Hidden Hero.

This event is Open to all Military & Veteran Caregiver and Veterans