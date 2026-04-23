Big Spring Vets - Quick 20-Minute Session: How to Enroll in VA Health Care | May 26, 2026

Got 20 minutes? Join us for a live info session that walks you through everything you need to know about enrolling in VA Health Care.

A provides high-quality, affordable—and often no-cost—health care for Veterans. Take 20 minutes with us to learn what VA can do for you and how to get started. Bottom line: if you served in the military, you may be eligible for VA health care. This event is hosted by The information is Tuesday, May 26, 2026, 6:00 - 7:00 pm. It's hosted by VA West Texas Health Care.

Join us online Tuesday, May 26, 2026, 6:00 pm as we walk you through who's eligible, what's covered, and how you can enroll.

Why Choose VA?

Get comprehensive coverage you can count on—primary care, specialists, hearing/vision, mental health, and more!

Keep your private insurance AND use VA care.

Pay less (or pay nothing) for copays, prescriptions, appointments, and urgent care.

Use virtual visits, mailed prescriptions, and access 3,000+ urgent care locations.

Can't attend the event? No problem.