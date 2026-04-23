Big Spring Vets - Quick 20-Minute Session: How to Enroll in VA Health Care | May 26, 2026
Got 20 minutes? Join us for a live info session that walks you through everything you need to know about enrolling in VA Health Care.
When:
Tue. May 26, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 6:20 p.m. CT
Where:
Cost:
Free
A provides high-quality, affordable—and often no-cost—health care for Veterans. Take 20 minutes with us to learn what VA can do for you and how to get started. Bottom line: if you served in the military, you may be eligible for VA health care. This event is hosted by The information is Tuesday, May 26, 2026, 6:00 - 7:00 pm. It's hosted by VA West Texas Health Care.
Join us online Tuesday, May 26, 2026, 6:00 pm as we walk you through who's eligible, what's covered, and how you can enroll.
- Date: Tuesday, May 26 | 6:00 p.m.
- Join Online: Click here to join the event.
Why Choose VA?
- Get comprehensive coverage you can count on—primary care, specialists, hearing/vision, mental health, and more!
- Keep your private insurance AND use VA care.
- Pay less (or pay nothing) for copays, prescriptions, appointments, and urgent care.
- Use virtual visits, mailed prescriptions, and access 3,000+ urgent care locations.
Can't attend the event? No problem.
- Apply Online VA.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction
- Apply by Phone Contact VA’s Health Enrollment Center toll-free at 877-222-8387
- Apply In-Person www.VA.gov/find-locations