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Big Spring Vets - Quick 20-Minute Session: How to Enroll in VA Health Care | May 26, 2026

Got 20 minutes? Join us for a live info session that walks you through everything you need to know about enrolling in VA Health Care.

When:

Tue. May 26, 2026, 6:00 p.m. – 6:20 p.m. CT

Where:

Cost:

Free

A provides high-quality, affordable—and often no-cost—health care for Veterans. Take 20 minutes with us to learn what VA can do for you and how to get started. Bottom line: if you served in the military, you may be eligible for VA health care. This event is hosted by The information is Tuesday, May 26, 2026, 6:00 - 7:00 pm. It's hosted by VA West Texas Health Care. 

Join us online Tuesday, May 26, 2026, 6:00 pm as we walk you through who's eligible, what's covered, and how you can enroll.

 

Why Choose VA?

  • Get comprehensive coverage you can count on—primary care, specialists, hearing/vision, mental health, and more!
  • Keep your private insurance AND use VA care.
  • Pay less (or pay nothing) for copays, prescriptions, appointments, and urgent care.
  • Use virtual visits, mailed prescriptions, and access 3,000+ urgent care locations.

 

Can't attend the event? No problem.

  1. Apply Online VA.gov/health-care/apply/application/introduction
  2. Apply by Phone Contact VA’s Health Enrollment Center toll-free at 877-222-8387
  3. Apply In-Person www.VA.gov/find-locations

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