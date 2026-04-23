National Hire-a-Vet Day Job and Resource Fair and Employer of the Year Award

The 2026 National Hire‑a‑Vet Day Job and Resource Fair is designed for veterans, transitioning service members, Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses who are looking for employment, training, or community resources. The event brings together Veteran‑ready employers, service providers, and statewide partners who are committed to hiring and supporting those who served.

The fair takes place on July 15, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma. Job seekers can meet employers face‑to‑face, learn about open positions, explore training opportunities, and connect with organizations that support career advancement and stability.