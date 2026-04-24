Serving our Elderly Veterans Summit - St. Petersburg, FL

This event focuses on supporting aging Veterans by connecting them with resources, services, and community support.

The conference focus is bringing together support and information for our elderly Veterans, their families and caregivers in Pinellas County, this conference will have guest speakers, panelists and local resources available to help navigate issues that our elderly Veteran community deals with as we age.

2026 Conference Event Details:

May 9, 2026, St. Pete College 6605 Fifth Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL 33710

2026 Ticket Price and Information

Veterans, Military and their family members-FREE

Any member of current or previous service and their family members can attend.

Guests/Panelists-FREE

If you are registering and joining us for both conferences, you must register separately for each conference date that you will be attending. If you are interested in hosting a resource table, you can include it in the registration.

Volunteers-FREE

If you are registering as a volunteer, please complete registration form for each conference date that you will be volunteering.

Tickets include access to conference, resources, lunch and refreshments.

Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable!

Contact Angela Ruona @ angela@vetscounselingvets with any questions.

Click HERE to check out our website for more information.