12th Annual Special Memorial Ceremony - Tampa, FL

A meaningful event to honor and remember those who have served and sacrificed for our country.

Join us as we come together to honor the memories of our Veterans and First Responders who have tragically lost their lives to suicide. This Special Memorial Ceremony creates a safe and supportive space for families and friends to pay tribute to their loved ones, ensuring they are not forgotten.

Details of the Event:

What: Special Memorial Ceremony for those who lost a Veteran or First Responder to suicide

Special Memorial Ceremony for those who lost a Veteran or First Responder to suicide When: 24 May, 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM

24 May, 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM Where: American Legion Post 5, 3810 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

Please register for this one-of-a-kind event and help us spread the word. Let us ensure our heroes are recognized and honored, and let us support one another in healing together.