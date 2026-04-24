12th Annual Special Memorial Ceremony - Tampa, FL
A meaningful event to honor and remember those who have served and sacrificed for our country.
When:
Sun. May 24, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT
Where:
American Legion Post 5
3810 W Kennedy Blvd
Tampa, FL
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Join us as we come together to honor the memories of our Veterans and First Responders who have tragically lost their lives to suicide. This Special Memorial Ceremony creates a safe and supportive space for families and friends to pay tribute to their loved ones, ensuring they are not forgotten.
Details of the Event:
- What: Special Memorial Ceremony for those who lost a Veteran or First Responder to suicide
- When: 24 May, 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
- Where: American Legion Post 5, 3810 West Kennedy Blvd, Tampa
Please register for this one-of-a-kind event and help us spread the word. Let us ensure our heroes are recognized and honored, and let us support one another in healing together.