The Mac Parkman Foundation-Veterans Webinar
This session explores how Repetitive Blast Exposure and brain trauma impact Veterans, their link to suicide, and the treatments changing outcomes.
When:
Wed. Apr 29, 2026, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Calling All Veterans and Advocates! Join us for an important Veterans Webinar hosted by the Mac Parkman Foundation to shed light on a critical issue affecting our Veteran community.
This session will dive into:
- The impact of Repetitive Blast Exposure and brain trauma on Veterans.
- The connection between brain injuries and suicide risk.
- Groundbreaking treatments that are transforming lives.
This is a must-attend event for Veterans, family members, and anyone passionate about supporting those who have served. Let’s work together to raise awareness and improve outcomes for our heroes.