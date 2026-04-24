The Mac Parkman Foundation-Veterans Webinar

This session explores how Repetitive Blast Exposure and brain trauma impact Veterans, their link to suicide, and the treatments changing outcomes.

Calling All Veterans and Advocates! Join us for an important Veterans Webinar hosted by the Mac Parkman Foundation to shed light on a critical issue affecting our Veteran community.

This session will dive into:

The impact of Repetitive Blast Exposure and brain trauma on Veterans.

The connection between brain injuries and suicide risk.

Groundbreaking treatments that are transforming lives.

This is a must-attend event for Veterans, family members, and anyone passionate about supporting those who have served. Let’s work together to raise awareness and improve outcomes for our heroes.