Elizabeth Dole Foundation: 11th Annual National Convening
Join the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, for its 11th Annual National Convening!
When:
Tue. May 19, 2026, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center
1300 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC
Cost:
Free
Join the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, for its 11th Annual National Convening! On May 19, 2026, in Washington, D.C., leaders, advocates, and caregivers from across the country will come together for a powerful day of connection, conversation, and action. Register for virtual or in-person attendance here.